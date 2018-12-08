First-Lady-Getrude-Mutharika-and-Oxfam-Mihowa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Oxfam with the aid of its partners this week officially launched the second phase of Ending violence against Women and Girls (EVAWG) campaign.

The event took place at Kochilira Community Day Secondary School in Traditional Authority (T.A) Zulu, in Mchinji.

The event was graced to have Oxfam’s National Ambassador for EVAWG campaign the first lady, Madame Getrude Mutharika.

The event was set in order to officially launch the second phase of the EVAWG which is moving away from awareness to looking into the services that victims and survivors have to access after gaining the strength to reveal their ordeal.

According to the Deputy Director of Oxfam Lingadzi Mihowa, the second phase is about ” publising the services that are available for both the victim and survivors of violence against women and girls.

“These services are recognised as being four, namely the Police Service through its Victim support unit, the one stop centres provided by the ministry of health through designated hospitals, the legals services through the Judicial services and the social welfare through the Ministry of Gender.

“Thus the key message is therefore to invest more in the four services that assist victims and survivors of violence against women and girls,” says Mihowa.

In her remarks the first lady, Madame Getrude Mutharika who is also the National Ambassador of EVAWG , encouraged the need for those affected to report their cases to the community leaders and other service providers for remedial action.

” As a woman , l am concerned when fellow women and also many girls are victimised and suffer in silence. Some even die in the hands of their abusers, but as a mother, l wish to encourage you to seek help before it’s too late. it is your right to do so, and Government has laws to protect you and punish the perpetrators.”

Oxfam at the launch also recognised and awarded certificates to seven individual for their efforts in the campaign. The phase launched is set to run from December to November next year.