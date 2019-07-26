PHALOMBE-(MaraviPost)-Oxfam Malawi has extended the number of beneficiaries who were victimised by the last years destructive Cyclone Idai to 40 000, a senior official has confirmed.

Oxfam Malawi Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa disclosed the news during a tour she and the American Oxfam official and other well-wishers conducted in Phalombe District to appreciate the extent of the damage.

Mihowa said it is now to the attention of his organisation that most people who were devastated by the effects of Cyclone Idai will not be able to meet their food entitlements this year.

“One of the issues that has come out clear on this tour is that most Malawians who were affected by the effects of Cyclone Idai in some parts of the country will not be able to meet their food entitlements this year,

“Most of these households face hunger because their crops were washed away by water. In addition people need access to clean water and hygiene, there is also a need for assets-building as most of them lost assets and property to the floods,” Mihowa said.

In his remarks one of the charity supporters Jim Kraft emphasized on the need for continued humanitarian support to Malawians whom he said needs to recover from the Cyclone Idai devastation.

“As one of the financiers of Oxfam, I came to appreciate how my money is being used in the country, and let me assure those affected by cyclone that I will continue supporting such initiatives,” Kraft said.

Oxfam Malawi is targeting 200 000 individuals in its program of providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by the effects of last year’s Cyclone Idai which also affected other countries such as Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.