LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Oxfam Malawi’ Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) ambassador Skeffa Chimoto on Friday joined the public by condemning the pro-rape singer Mwiza Chavula.

Chimoto who is the famous local musician along side other artists including Faith Mussa described Chavura’s song and lyrics as insane.

The artist told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that musicians and the media have a great influence in people’s lives therefore their work must be that of educative than inciting violence.

Chimoto there urged fellow artists to embrace women existence in the society as they are the custodian of everyone life who give birth.

“As artists we believe in freedom of expression. However, freedom of expression should come with responsibility. We have a role to play in informing, educating and entertaining our audiences responsibly and we feel Chavura hasn’t done so.

“We are therefore dismayed by Mwiza’s song and lyrics not only because he is a hip hop artist whose audience are mainly the youth but because no sane person would find glory in rape and abuse towards women. We are therefore join all other stakeholders in condemning this unacceptable song,” condemns Chimoto.

Oxfam Malawi is into a four-year EVAWG campaign from 2016-2019 aimed at transforming social norms, attitudes and behaviours related to violence against women and girls.

On Thursday, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) disclosed that were hunting for the pro-rape singer Chavula for questioning.

This follows the public condemnation of his song titled, Ndidzakupanga rape” which is inciting sexual harassment towards women and young girls.

On Wednesday as well, Malawi retired Child Justice Magistrate Esmie Tembenu asked the police to arrest Chavura over his controversial ‘rape’ song arguing incitement of any form has legal consequences.

Tembenu said this in a press statement released as the Executive Director for Family Rights, Elderly and Child Protection (FRECHIP) Trust.

According to him, though Chavura has apologised through his Facebook page, the act was a pure face saver as the artist has used the same platform to call Malawians “stupid” for reacting angrily to his song.

“The fact remains that damage has been inflicted. We call upon the Police to act on this issue and assure Malawians that such incitement has legal consequences.

“As a deterrent, the Police must send a strong message to such artists and Malawians, that no one is above the law and that artists particularly, have a duty to conduct themselves in manner that does not inflict pain and suffering on Malawian girls and women, whose rights are also guaranteed to be protected under Sections 15, 20, 23 and 24 of the Constitution,” reads part of the statement.