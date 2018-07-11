LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The country fraud bursting body, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Executive Director, Reyneck Matemba on Tuesday confessed that the nation is not wining the fight against the vice.

Matemba cited moral decay whose main culprits are public servants who connive with politicians to steal tax-payers money.

The ACB boss disputed the general public perception that the bureau gets instructions from the appointing authority, the head of state in its operation saying the institution has the legal mandate to persecute anyone involved in the public theft.

Matenda was addressing the public debate in which Oxfam, Integrity Platform hosted in the capital Lilongwe in the even of Africa Day commemoration on corruption that falls on July 11, yearly.

ACB Director told the public that the institution’s mandate is to prevent corruption but due circumstances have forced it to prosecute cases that sometimes are beyond its fold.

He challenged the general public bring enough evidence against anyone suspected on public fraud saying their identities will be protected.

Matemba however disputed the notion of leaving “big fish” while prosecuting “small fish” in fight against corruption saying public servants are behind public theft through bride not politicians.

“The public must trust the bureau of its mandate only that direct theft in government coffers is beyond the office. Most corruptions cases are committed by public servants that politicians are the last in the line of the vice which is difficult to persecute.

“We need the whole nation to support bureau on its work. The nation should cultivate integrity which will prevent people committing the crimes. The bureau is there lauding the civil society and media for bringing out corrupt issues which has helped the office on awake,” says Matemba.

The African Union Regional Delegate to Southern Africa (AU-SARO), SADC & COMESA, Dr. Leopold-Auguste Ngono who was part of the panel of discussion confessed also facing huddles in dealing with the vice across the continent.

Dr Ngono therefore urged Africans to embrace integrity in a bid to address the rampant corruption.

Oxfam Malawi Interim Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa observed that the rampant corruption has escalated inequalities among Malawians in all aspects of life.

Mihowa said the debate helped the organization to get input from the public on how best the vice can be addressed with practical approaches.