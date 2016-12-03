LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s religious grouping, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), has set December 20 for its long-awaited elections of its board of directors, Maravi Post has learnt.

The quasi-religious body has also extended its inclusive conference which was initially scheduled this month to next year.

PAC polls come almost seven months after the expiry of mandate for the outgoing board of directors which continued to operate after three year-term of office expired in May 2016.

Confirming the development, PAC Spokesperson Reverend Father Peter Mulomole, said the board meeting will be held in Blantyre.

Reverend Mulomole disclosed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will strengthen the grouping through injection of new blood with fresh ideas.

Some of the positions to be contested during the AGM include chairperson, vice, treasurer, board secretary, publicity secretary and committee members.

“As you know that our mandate expired in May this year, it has been agreed that AGM should take place on December 20, 2016 where the main agenda will be the election of new board of directors,” said Mulomole.

Reverend Felix Chingota is the incumbent board chairperson who took over from Bishop James Tengatenga following his resignation soon after was relocated to United States of America (USA) for his new undertakings.

Public Affairs Committee is one of the powerful religious grouping whose influence on Malawi’s political scene is undisputable. The body comprises of Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Malawi Councils of Churches (MCC), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Quadria Association of Malawi (QAM) and Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM).

PAC’s mandate begs from it to remain apolitical while offering solutions and suggestions to authorities at all levels of society.

Apart from fighting for democracy during 1994 elections, PAC was also instrumental in thwarting former president Bakili Muluzi’s infamous third term and open term bids.