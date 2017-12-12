LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leaders of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on Tuesday postponed the much awaited on the electoral reform national wide demonstrations which was slated for December 13 (Tomorrow).

PAC decision followed the meeting it hold yesterday around 6pm to 9 pm after Parliament shown a commitment to table and pass the full package of the electoral reform bills by Friday this week.

The grouping says the postponement comes following Monday announcement by Speaker of National Assembly Richard Msowoya that the electoral bills will be table starting Thursday till Friday this week before the house rises.

The religious body has put on hold the demo on the condition that Parliament passes the bills into the law.

PAC Chairperson Reverend Felix Chingota who led the press conference this morning in the capital Lilongwe said if government shows some tricks on the bills, the grouping will take action that will push for the passing of the bills into the law.

The demonstrations were slated in all four cities of the country on Wednesday (tomorrow), 13th December, 2017.

Different religious group, civil society organizations and some public university students vowed to join the demonstration.