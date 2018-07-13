By Christina Matoga, MEC Stringer

SALIMA-As the second phase of the voter registration exercise commences in Dowa, Nkhota Kota and Mchinji districts, the Pan African Civic Educators Network (PACE_NET) has directed a quest for the Malawi Electoral Election (MEC) to consider rescheduling the first phase of the exercise saying more people are yet to register.

According to PACE-NET’s Project Manager; Cassidy Magreta the majority of citizens in the districts involved in the first phase have been left out during the exercise.

Speaking in Salima on Thursday, while orienting Community based organizations on their role in the fourth coming elections Magreta called upon the election body to reconsider citizens residing in the first phase of the voter registration exercise.

Magreta said the first phase has been marred with low turn-up due to lack to adequate voter civic registration among others.

He further said if the current trend continues into the second phase the outcome of the forth coming tripartite election will not reflect on the views of the majority of the country’s citizens.

Magreta also disclosed his Organisation fears towards the 50-50 campaign saying to achieve this more citizens are supposed to take part in the Elections.

“As you know we are implementing a project aimed at empowering women to actively participate in the fourth coming tripartite elections, so it is disappointing to hear that the majority of them have been skipped during the first phase”. He said

Meanwhile Leader of Malawi’s main opposition party; Lazarus Chakwera also called for an intensified of voter civic education mostly in remote areas to allow more people to get registered.

Chakwera who visited district in the first phase last week further urged those who got registered to take part in the elections through voting.

During the first phase of the voter registration the districts of Salima, Dedza and Kasungu were taken on board.

MEC had earlier informed the general public that the Organisation will not extend the voter registration exercise in centers which had not encountered day long interruption during the official time period of the phase.