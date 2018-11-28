Silver lost

Malawi flag-carriers Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers on Wednesday evening lost their Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions’ campaign.

TNM Super League leaders Bullets lost to Kenya’s Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi one null in the dying minute of the game while Silver were defeated one null as well by AO CMS of Gabon at Augustin Monédan, Libreville, in Confederations Cup.

But Silver have to wear a brave face as they return to CAF competition after 25 years.

They last participated in a CAF competition in 1993 when they were knocked out by Arsenal of Lesotho when Confederations Cup was called in Africa Cup Winners Cup.

The Bankers had a youthful side that has played together for a while under Fazili.