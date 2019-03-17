By Grace Dzuwa

Four people were killed and 10 others injured when a bomb went off on a train track in the province of Baluchistan, Pakistan. Separatist rebels are believed to be behind the attack, although no one has yet claimed responsibility.

The blast derailed six train cars, which were traveling from the northwestern city of Peshawar to the Baluchistan provincial capital, Quetta.

A local police chief told Reuters that a teenage girl, her mother, and two others were killed in the attack. Similar attacks have been carried out by ethnic Baluch rebels in the past, although the insurgents have not yet claimed responsibility for the deadly blast.

Baluchistan forms a key part of China’s massive transport and energy projects, known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Baluch rebels claim that they are fighting against the exploitation of the region’s natural gas and other resources

.