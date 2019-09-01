ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The adage “a friend indeed is a friend indeed” can better explain the kind gesture of the upbeat investors in real estate, Pamodzi Settlement Trust, who have deepened themselves in charity and this time around, assisting needy students.

Through one of the three investment’s trustees, Abdul Karim Batatawala, Pamodzi Settlement Trust, has reached out to over 40 Madrasa students at Malosa in Zomba and in Phalombe district.

According to Batatawala, the Trust, which is instrumental in its contribution towards the development of the growing nation, Malawi, finds it necessary to engage in charitable work as part of corporate social responsibility.

The management of Pamodzi Settlement Trust echoes the sentiments of Batatawala, by hinting on the importance of engaging in charitable work, which only reflects the larger picture of giving back to the community.

Apart from assisting needy students, the Trust has also reached out to communities with various charitable initiatives, thus including provision of clean water through the drilling of boreholes.

Widely known for putting up modern and permanent beautifully constructed structures in the form of office, residential, shop and warehouse space, Pamodzi Settlement Trust has recently embarked on a multi-million Kwacha shopping mall project in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Situated opposite Mwaiwathu Private Hospital, the imposing structure will rise to stand the competition of the latest state of the art construction projects.

It will not only beautify the outlook of modern Blantyre but most importantly, create the much needed convenience for time-conscious shoppers, who will no longer have to drive longer distances through congested city roads to sample and purchase quality products in quality facilities.