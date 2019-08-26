By Grace Dzuwa

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The Pan African Congress (PAC) maintains that its national elective congress at Tompi Seleka in the Sekhukhune district of Limpopo, this weekend, will go ahead as planned.

According to SABC news, Members have started to converge on the national elective congress venue on Saturday.

The PAC administrator, Phillip Dhlamini, says the interdict that a faction led by General-Secretary Apa Poe lodged had been appealed.

On Friday, the High Court in Pretoria granted one of the party’s factions an interdict, but because there’s been appealed, the congress will proceed.

Some delegates say they’re excited after fears that the congress might not take place due to court battles between the two PAC factions.

“I’m coming from Honeydew Zandspruit Johannesburg. Yes, I’m feeling very excited. I can’t wait; we’ve been waiting for this for a very long time,” says one member