RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)-Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi district says Vice President Saulos Chilima is the only leader who prioritises people’s welfare over politics.

Chikulamayembe said this on Friday when Chilima was cheering the flood victims in his area.

According to him, despite being a busy with other important issues, Chilima always respond quickly to the cries of the people a trait he said lacks in other politicians.

Chikulamayembe said he is satisfied with Chilima’s leadership in all the ministries he has headed before, arguing he has distinguished himself from failed politicians.

“Your performance symbolises that you are the real man. I want to call a spade- a-spade. Die once in life and not many times. Can somebody surpass you?

“I am not speaking to please you because I don’t believe in hypocrisy. I would have told you that you are failing your job if you were. But you are working. Most importantly, you always think of time in all your assignments. What a good leader!” Chikulamayembe said.

Ironically, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets and women including party regional committee members did not applaud the chief as only the Phokas from the area were cheering.

And in his remarks, DPP Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga, praised President Peter Mutharika’s leadership arguing it is the reason behind Chilima’s good performance.

However, Chilima avoided commenting on Chikulamayembe’s remarks as he concentrated on blaming councils and other departments in government for awarding contracts to unprofessional contractors that he said are constructing substandard structures currently affected by the disasters in many districts and cities.