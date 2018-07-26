Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi District has reversed his decision to endorse President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chikulamayembe publicly endorsed Mutharika at a rally at Bolero in Rumphi District.

The President was in the Northern Region where, among other official tasks, he laid a foundation stone for Rumphi-Nyika Road construction works.

The traditional leader said Mutharika deserved another term so that he could continue working on development programmes he has initiated.

The Tumbuka chief told the Daily Times that he is not a politician and that, as such, he has no mandate to endorse Mutharika.

“I never said people should vote for Mutharika . Am I a politician? I have never been a politician before. Chiefs are not supposed to be politicians. I believe in division of labour,” Chikulamayembe said.

Chikulamayembe added that politicians abuse traditional leaders.

“I live my own life. I repeat, I am not a politician, I am not ready to leave my duties and join politics,” he said.

President Mutharika held a closed-door meeting with Chikulamayembe for 30 minutes before going to Bolero Ground, where he conducted the rally.

Paramount Chief M’mbelwa of Mzimba and Traditional Authority Timbiri of Nkhata Bay also endorsed Mutharika during his recent visit to the northern region.