CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-The Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa on Thursday declared himself as a dictator as he reluctantly mended fences with Goal Malawi following some disparaging remarks he made against the organization about a week ago.

Dressed in a checkered short-sleeved shirt, green pair of trousers and a pair of green flip-flops, Lundu seemed not amused by what was going on at a ceremony to resolve issues he had with the organisation.

“I am a dictator. I do not take orders from people,” Chief Lundu said.

Upon briefing the media on what transpired during the closed-door meeting, Presidential Adviser on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Mavuto Bamusi proposed to take a picture as a symbol of unity, an activity which Lundu seemed reluctant to participate in.

However, after everyone had stood up and was waiting for him to stand, Lundu asked in vernacular if Goal Malawi Country Director, Colin Blyth, was for the hand shake “kodi avomera awowo ” [is he for the hand shake]?

“I was not born to smile. Don’t force me to smile,” said Lundu while posing for a picture.

In August last year, Lundu said he did not want South African-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts, arguing the church was promoting acts of “satanism”.

Last month, President Peter Mutharika appointed Lundu as Board Chair of Malawi Blood Transfusion Services.