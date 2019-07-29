In a statement made available to The Maravi Post, The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the general public that the Body of the Late Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa, who died on Sunday 28. July 2019 leaves the College of Medicine in Blantyre at 14:00 Hours on Monday 29. July 2019 for Mtundawosema in Thyolo District.

His Excellency President Arthur Peter Mutharika has directed that the funeral of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa be with military honours.

Burial will be held on Wednesday 31. July 2019 at Mtundawcsema. The Funeral Ceremony will start at 12:00 Noon.

Malawi President Arthur Peter. Mutharika is planning to attend the Funeral Ceremony.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa of the Lhomwe Tribe died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre Sunday evening.

The late Ngolongoliwa, real name was Laelo Costa Juma, was elevated as Paramount Chief by President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika on Sunday, 28th May 2017 at a function that was held at Mulhako wa Alhomwe Headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje District.