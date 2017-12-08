Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi district has faulted traditional leaders who attacked the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) for organizing a peaceful demonstration against government failure to table the electoral reform bills in the current sitting of Parliament.

The Tumbuka leader, Chikulamayembe said this at his home in Rumphi during a meeting.

According to him, PAC is an organization that has been/is fighting for a conducive political environment in the country and therefore need to be respected.

Chikulamayembe then advised traditional leaders not to be uses by politicians saying they will lose respect and trust from the community.

“PAC is not a political organisations. Their voice is always aimed at bringing a conducive political environment. PAC’s voice is for Malawians not individuals or political parties,” said Chikulamayembe.

Adding “traditional leaders are not suppose to be political tools. The same PAC was the one fought for the end of the one party rule of which the same chiefs are enjoying its fruits.”

Some Malawi chiefs through their forum voiced against PAC decision to petition President Peter Mutharika and Speaker of Parliament to table the bill in the ongoing Parliament session.

According to the chiefs who include Paramount Ngolongoliwa, Lundu and Kyungu, PAC’s decision was not representing Malawians but themselves.

The said chiefs also described PAC as a political party organization that has its own agenda.

However, only three Paramount Chiefs namely Chikulamayembe, Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani and Mbelwa used to distance themselves from such issues.

Commenting on the development, youth activist Steven Simsokwe said some senior chiefs in the country are ‘Yudah Iscariot’ who prioritizes money than the welfare of their own subjects.