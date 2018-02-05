Controversial chief, Paramount Chief Lundu of the lower shire on Sunday attacked some government officials who he described as ‘weakened’ especially for blocking the completion of a health center project close to his headquarters.

Lundu said this without directly mentioning the names of the concerned officials at the presence of President Peter Mutharika.

The chief made the remarks on the podium during the political rally organized by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at Nchalo in Chikwawa district.

According to him, he started asking for the facility since 2009 during the era of President Bingu Wa Mutharika, founder of the ruling DPP.

“There is someone within government officials who does not want the facility to complete. I have been moving in different government offices making sure that the facility is completed but to no avail,” worried Lundu.

He then asked President Mutharika under his power to making sure that the facility is finished and start operating in time.

“I have access to have to receive medication everywhere because I move but my worry is with my subjects who cannot manage that,” he added.

Apart from the in completion health center, Lundu openly told government officials to start involving traditional leaders especially when carrying developmental projects in their jurisdictions.

“Some just start constructing public facilities without the knowledge of traditional leaders. Do you think that project can sustain?” He wondered.

In his short response, President Mutharika said he has held the chief’s complaints and that has take it into consideration.