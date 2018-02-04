CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa on Sunday ordered one of the country’s humanitarian organization that is distributing maize in his area, Goal Malawi to immediately go out of his area before he do something wrong against it.

According to Lundu, the organization is rude to his chiefs as well as subjects.

He spoke during the political rally at Nchalo in Chikwawa district organized by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“This organization must go, I don’t want its work here. The organization is rude to my subjects even us the chiefs,” ordered Lundu.

He asked President Peter Mutharika to bring back World Vision Malawi to continue with the job.

“The maize that the organization is distributing is from government. Therefore, I want you the President to recall World Vision Malawi. Goal Malawi must go,” he said.

Adding “World Vision has been carrying the same job before but it was good. However, this Goal Malawi,,,shupitii..”

In his response, President Mutharika said “I have held whatever you have said and I will do something on it.”

Mutharika then told Malawians that no one will die with hunger under his leadership.

Recently, Lundu chased Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Church from carrying its services in his jurisdiction without valid reason.