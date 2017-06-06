Irate parents of the Chancellor College (a constituent college of the University of Malawi – UNIMA) students said they will meet President Peter Mutharika soon on the closure of the school.

Confirming this, group leader Paul Chikwekwe said parents believe that Mutharika, who is the Chancellor of the University of Malawi, can bring positive results, especially if he intervenes on the issue.

According to Chikwekwe they have already informed the Office President and Cabinet (OPC) about their desire to meet with the President.

“We are just waiting for the exact date. Officials from OPC said the meeting will be soon,” said Chikwekwe.

Students have welcomed the development saying it is their only hope.

Speaking in an interview, Chanco students’ leader Sylvester Ayuba James, said closure of the school

has affected them.

“Frankly speaking our education has been affected. We don’t know when the strike will end,” said James, obviously worried.

The school was closed following a sit-in by academic staff of the College, who are demanding harmonisation of salaries for all lecturers working at UNIMA.

The lectures argued that academic staff from College of Medicine (CoM), receive more money, yet they are also employed by UNIMA.

However, UNIMA Council the differences on the emoluments, and said CoM lectures receive another package on top of their salaries. The CoM lecturers also work in public hospitals.