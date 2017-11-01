The irate Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture on Tuesday gave the embattled, Transglobe Produce Limited 48 hours to withdraw the court order it took against operations of the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) last month.

The 48-hour withdraw order was delivered in a statement made yesterday by the committee’s chairperson Chidanti Malunga.

Transglobe took the injunction after it noticed that the company was not listed on the list of companies to ferry FISP products to the districts across the country.

It is also reported that the committee was the one that ordered Government not to qualify Transglobe because it was under investigation ongoing Zambia maize scam.

Speaking to members of press in Lilongwe, the Committee said if Transglobe does not abide by the order, the Committee will recommend to the House to pass a resolution that the company should have its operating license revoked.

According to the Chidanti Malunga the Committee feels that the move by Transglobe to try to force Government to award it a contract, is an insult to Malawians.

However, Transglobe through its lawyer, Lusungu Gondwe, challenged and warned the Committee’s decision.

According to Gondwe, the Committee does not have such powers to force Transglobe to vacate the injunction.

The development has made the 2017-2018 FISP products to delay in implementing the operations.