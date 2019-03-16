LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Parliament on Friday passed the University of Malawi Bill which will repeal the 1965 University of Malawi Act.

If the bill is assented to by the President, the University of Malawi will be delinked.

The Polytechnic will be a separate University as well as Chancellor College.

College of Medicine will be linked with Kamuzu College of Nursing to become one stand-alone university.

The three universities will have new names. The bill has passed without any amendment.

Minister of Education, Bright Msaka, says the passing of the bill will bring sanity to the education sector.