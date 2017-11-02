By Malawi News Agency

The parliamentary committee on media has challenged community radio stations across the country to be more aggressive and start looking for other avenues that can help them generate resources for survival.

Chairperson for the committee Samuel Kawale said it is high time community radio stations in the country started generating funds to run institutions because most of them are failing to meet their goals due to financial challenges.

The call was made on Tuesday in Mchinji when the committee visited Mudziwathu Community Radio Station to appreciate successes and challenges the station is currently going through.

“We are really impressed with the way this community radio station is performing, looking at the ways how they are generating funds, it seems they have an ambition so it’s our call for the community radio stations in the country to find ways of generating income,” he said.

The parliamentary committee also stressed on the need for community radio stations to be more vigilant and add an extra gear in disseminating relevant information to the rural masses to enable citizens make informed decisions.

Mudziwathu Community Radio Station Manager Japheth Mayeso Banda said the station which was at first sponsored by Creative Center for Community Mobilisation (CRECCOM) was handed over to the community in 2015 and that since then the station has been experiencing financial challenges among others failing to pay debts.

Banda therefore, asked the parliamentary committee on media to consider community radio stations in the country by allocating funds for them in the national budget so that the stations can survive.

“We ask the parliamentary committee on media to lobby for more funds from government and other nongovernmental organisations for the sustainability of community radios,” he said.

Mudziwathu community radio was established in 2006 by CRECOM project with funding from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to work on HIV prevention and it was handed over fully to the community in 2015 and it is run by board of trustees from all traditional authorities across the district.