According to Lailas News, Bishop Obinim mentioned that even the pastors her listed know him in the spiritual world and they acknowledge him as their father.

Pastor Chris, TB Joshua and Benny Hinn are my children – Bishop Obinim

“I respect Pastor Chris, TB Joshua, Benny Hinn, and the other prophets but in terms of the Spiritual aspect, they are my children. They are my children. Go and ask them, they know me spiritually. Talking about spiritual ways, they know me.

“Benny Hinn is a healer, he can heal you; Benny Hinn is a preacher, he can preach, and deliver you but in terms of spiritual ways, he’s nowhere close to me” he said.

Obinim further stated that TB Joshua or Benny Hinn may be good preachers and prophetic healers, but they don’t have the powers to remove the curse or spell he casts on anyone.

Obinim who said he is capable of doing anything including orchestrating a car accident that can terminate the life of his enemy, added that Benny Hinn’s ministry was doing quite well but when he ties a knot in the spiritual world, Hinn can never untie it.