By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Living Waters Church International (LWCI) on Wednesday disputed social media reports that its Pastor Dr Stanley Ndovie is the founding Executive Director of the Interfaith forum for peace, justice and dialogue.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post the church says Dr Ndovie is not part of the circulation of undated and unsigned document about the interfaith forum which has fourteen Executive members including him.

“Therefore in response to this claim we have a social and moral mandate to inform the public about its position on pertinent national issues, we are not part of this said forum and neither we did not receive any communication or attended a meeting to the said forum”, the report reads.

The statement also add that “LWCI is a peace loving, non-partisan and believes in promoting peace, truth and justice as taught by our lord Jesus Christ and the bible”.

“This is non-withstanding, LWCI also believes that due process and protocol has to be followed in any collaborative activity that requires its presence for the good of any cause”, the report reads.

Ironically the seventh day church pastor Frankson Kuyama write a letter that addresses the interfaith forum chairman to withdraw his name from interfaith forum for peace justice and dialogue list.

The letter says that “Seventh day Adventist church agreed with the need for peace considering the situation Malawi is after may 21 tripartite elections, in promoting peace and love through spreading of the gospel of Jesus Christ it’s the main reason I attended the previous meetings,”.

”However I should put in a record as a Seventh day pastor that I attended meetings to initiate dialogue not form and register the grouping as presented in the yet to be published press release which is already on social media”, says pastor Kuyama.

He explained that “as a local leader for seventh day church in Malawi I needed to consult the church head office in South Africa to seek its approval”.

He however is promising the Interfaith Forum chairman the seventh day church will continue praying for peace to prevail in Malawi and will continue wish our leaders God blessings .