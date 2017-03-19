“Patrick O’Malley has passed on in Ireland. The Earth, receive an honoured guest. For decades, Fr. O’Malley did whatever he could to help his fellow lecturers at Chancellor College who were detained without trial by the government of Dr Hastings Banda (1970’s-80’s).

When icons of Malawian poetry, such as Prof. Felix Mnthali and Dr Jack Mapanje were locked up at Mikuyu Prison, it was Fr. O’Malley who looked out for his detained colleagues’ families, and, in the case of Jack Mapanje, the Irish priest went so far as to mastermind a formidable international campaign for his release.

Rest in peace, Fr. O’Malley.”