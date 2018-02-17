According to reports, Real Madrid, who wanted Paul Pogba in 2016, are planning to make a bid for him at the end of the season.

Paul Pogba regrets returning to Manchester United, as relationship with manager Jose Mourinho strains, according to reports in the French media. The French midfielder is also being linked to a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

United had re-signed Pogba from Juventus back in 2016 for a then world-record £89million fee. According to L’Equipe , Pogba has grown frustrated and has asked Mourinho to start using him in a different position.

Paul Ince, former United midfielder, said, “If what’s being said about Pogba is true, that he regrets joining United, then I’d be disappointed, but not surprised. I can understand why Pogba might feel irritated with the position Mourinho currently has him playing in.

He likes to roam, he likes to attack. He wasn’t signed to be a holding midfield player and that’s clearly not what he enjoys or is best at. So why does he insist on playing him there?

“Alexis Sanchez wants to be on the ball and wants to be part of the action. You can’t have both him and Pogba roaming across the pitch, because then you’ll lose the shape of your team. The signals that are coming from Pogba is that he’s not happy and if he doesn’t feel like he fits in, then I could see him leaving in the summer.”

Ince felt that the arrival of Sanchez had a ‘negative affect on Pogba. “He’s one of the best players in the world and deserves to be played in his right position where he can show that off and express himself.

Since Sanchez joined the club, Pogba’s confidence and mood seems to have gone in the opposite direction to earlier in the season,” said Ince. “He looks like a totally different player. It’s probably due to the fact, that pre-Sanchez, he was the main man.

He was the kingpin and the one everyone was talking about. But the arrival of Sanchez has taken the shine off him. What I would say is, at United, you’re all main men. You should all perform like that, too.”