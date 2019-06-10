By Victoria Milanzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-As dust refuse to settle after the 21 May Tripartite elections, a political analyst in the country Wonderful Mkhutche has urged Malawians to protest peacefully.

This is coming at a time when the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has organised national wide demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah SC to resign from her position saying her commission failed to manage the 21 May elections results.

HRDC which is lead by Timothy Ntambo, Billy Mayaya and Gift Trapence has organised the demonstrations which are slated to take place on 20 June 2019.

Mkhutche said MEC failed to give Malawians fair elections results.

“It is an open secret that MEC did not lead the electoral process to most people’s satisfaction. In addition, MEC has not shown any practical willingness to have the concerns handles. To this extent, all peaceful demostrations being done by MCP supporters are justified,” said Mkhutche.

He added that MEC is to blame for the mismanagement of the elections.

“MEC is to blame for mismanagement of the election. There were several cases brought before it, but were not handled with satisfaction. Again, how could MEC allow to consider papers and figures that were tampered with? That was a mistake,” he said.

However, Mkhutche said the courts need to have a look into the issue and Malawians should wait on what is going to be determined by the court.

Meanwhile, in response to the calls that Justice Jane Ansah must resign, MEC boss has so far said only president Peter Mutharika has the power to remove her from her position.

The protests are expected take place in Lilongwe,Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu.