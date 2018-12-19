PRESS RELEASE

December 19, 2018

PEOPLES PARTY ATTENDED UTM CONVENTION AS INVITED GUESTS NOT COALITION PARTNER

Peoples Party would like to condemn in strongest terms assertions making rounds that its top brass attended United Transformation Movement (UTM) convention as part of a coalition arrangement between the two political groupings.

This unfortunate piece of propaganda is appaling and only aimed at confusing supporters of both parties in particular and the electorate at large.

True, PP was represented at the UTM event by among others Vice Presidents (East and South) Hon Roy Kachale Banda,Hon Ephraim Chivunde and National Director of Women Hon Edith Mtunga respectively. We are of the view that this attendance is only a mature and necessary gesture within the context of inter-party democracy.

Malawians might be aware that from time immemorial it has been tradition for representatives from other parties to attend party conventions as invited guests. This cements unity among political stakeholders and further deepens democratic values within the country’s political system.

For instance during our convention months ago we invited all political parties of which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was represented by Hon Salima Bagus and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) by its General Secretary.

Not only that, during the official welcoming of Hon Sidik Mia to MCP in Ngabu, MCP invited PP and we were represented by Hon Roy Kachale and other party officials.

Hon Kachale further attended several more rallies by MCP president and fundraisers dubbed ‘Tambala Nights’ on invitation along with other PP members.

In extension to this, leaders and delegates of all major political parties have gone to meet our President H.E Dr Joyce Banda on more than one occasion. This has been in the media for all Malawians to see. We, therefore, wonder why it is only UTM being targeted?

Based on the foregoing facts and reminders it comes as no surprise that political parties can attend other’s functions without any attachments such as a coalition.

These rumours are simply works of people whose aim is to derail our quest towards reclaiming power in 2019 and achieve better livelihoods for all Malawians through pro-growth and pro-poor policies and programs.

Peoples Party will not practice mercenary politics of hiding our plans towards the 2019 elections. In an event of a working partnership with any other political party, we will communicate to our members, supporters and all Malawians using the right channels.

Ackson Kalaile Banda

National Publicity Secretary

acksonkalailebanda@gmail.com

+265 (0) 998 028 079

+265 (0) 886 696 309