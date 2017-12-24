MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The former ruling People’s Party (PP) is going through financial crisis such that it has closed some of its offices in the districts across the country.

The party’s many vehicles are currently down, three years after the party was booted out of government by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

PP Northern Region Provincial Chairperson, Patrick Ng’oma, revealed the pathetic situation to the party’s Secretary General, Ibrahim Matola, during his recent meeting with leaders at district, constituency and regional levels in Mzuzu.

Ng’oma said their offices in Mzuzu have outstanding bills to settle, hence asked the party’s secretariat to intervene.

But Matola said the party has no funds to pay for offices in the districts apart from the party’s President Joyce Banda’s commitment to pay for rentals at the party’s headquarters.

“We no longer have offices in many districts because we could not manage to sustain the operations at the offices. We commend our president Joyce Banda for supporting the headquarters offices.

However, we have asked the districts in which we have MPs to at least have an office so that the party activities can be run smoothly. MPs will be taking care of the rentals,” Matola said.

On vehicles, Matola said the party will ensure it allocates some available vehicles to the leaders at regional and district levels.

“I agree with you that it is not on for our governors to be footing when they are going to some areas to conduct campaign rallies.

Convincing people to re-join our party while you are sweating after walking long distances cannot win us the battle in 2019. We promise to look into it,” Matola said.

But Chancellor College based political analyst, Mustafa Hussein, said it is sad that ruling parties easily find resources to run party affairs but not opposition parties.

“That is how it always happens in Malawi for parties which are not in government. It is only the MCP which has resource mobilisation assets which help to support the party. Otherwise, Joyce Banda might not manage to support PP in everything,” Hussein said.