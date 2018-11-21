The Peoples Party (PP) will on Sunday 25 November 2018 celebrate eight years of it’s existence at T/A Malili’s residence in Lilongwe.

Party’s President and Founder Dr Joyce Banda will lead the celebrations as she will be joined by Civil Society Leaders, Traditional and Religious Leaders, Invited members of other political parties and other International top cats

According to party spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda,the President has invited all founding members of the party regardless of their status

Members of the party will perform and showcase various activities including traditional and cultural dances,poems and aasongs as one way of spicing up the event

Kalaile added that the party will on this day reflect on its mobilization program in preparation for the May 2019 Tripartite Election