By Alick Junior Sichali

Nyasa Big Bullets reserve continues their superb performance in Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Premier league as they still remain on position one after a 6 game victory.

This comes after the team over the weekend on Saturday, 16 June hammered Mulanje Friends Offers Form with 4 goals to nil the game which was played at Mulanje park stadium.

Hassan Kachoke scored a hat trick while Wilton Kaunda Junior scored the last goal, which made the red army to claim 3 points after the match.

According to head coach of Nyasa Big Bullets reserve, Enos Chatama, was happy with how the team performed over the weekend but was quick to say there is a long way to go as the league has just commenced.

Chatama said despite a 6 game run without the team loosing it has no ambitions of being promoted in the elite league, TNM Super League.

“We are doing well in our home and away games and that is what any coach would love to see his team doing but for as we see that we have a long way to go and our vision is just to remain in the premier league by finishing in top 10,” Chatama said

So far Nyasa Big Bullets reserve has 18 points from the 6 games they have played, and they have scored 14 goals conceding 2 goals only.

Nyasa Big Bullets next game they will play against Be Forward Wanderers at BAT ground in Blantyre district.