By Alick Junior Sichali

Nyasa Big Bullets is through to Airtel Top 8 finals after beating their rivals Be Forward Wanderers 2-1 a game that attracted masses of football lovers at Bingu National stadium.

The victory follows goals from Bright Munthali and Chiukepo Msowoya while the scorer for Be Foward Wanderers was Dziko Mkanda.

Team Manager of Nyasa Big Bullets, James Chilapondwa, expressed his happiness saying he was pleased with how the players performed in the derby.

According to Chilapondwa with th win they are hoping that come 30th June they will carry the day when they will be playing against cops from area 30 Blue Eagles.

“We are happy with the victory against Neba, it was a difficult game to predict who might carry the day we just thank God and hoping that we will carry the day when we will be playing against Blue Eagles on 30th June,” Chilapondwa said.

On his part, Coach for Be Foward Wanderers, Bob Mpinganjira, said it was just a bad day for Wanderers family as players gave a good fight into the game.

“We played well, created chances but today was not a day for Wanderers family we need to start converting the chances we create into goals and that its what we do to bounce back in our winning ways for the following games,” Mpinganjira said.

Big Bullets will now face Blue Eagles in Airtel Top 8 finals on 30th June after they beat Silver Strikers one nil.

Noma’s defeat comes as the team has not been doing well in the TNM Super league with 8 points for 6 games they have played so far.