2017/18 TNM Super League relegated team, Wizards Football Club (FC) manager, Peter Mponda has announced his plan to join politics and contest as the legislature for Blantyre City South in the coming 2019 tripartite elections.

Malawi national team former captain and now assistant coach made the announcement on Monday in Blantyre.

According to Mponda, he has taken a huge amount of thought and “consulted widely” before deciding to join the political battle ground.

“Youth empowerment is my motivation that’s why I have decided to join politics,” said Mponda.

The constituency is currently running by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislature who is also the veteran gospel singer Allan Ngumuya.

Mponda however failed to disclose if he will stand as an independent legislature or not.

He said his club will continue in the lower league.

However, Mponda becomes the first Malawian footballer to join politics. It is rumoured that the Nyasa Big Bullets veteran Fischer Kondowe is also contemplating to join politics.