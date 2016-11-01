LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa has told the nation that the Peter Mutharika administration has no money to compensate vendors who lost their property due to market fire.

Nankhumwa was speaking to vendors after inspecting the Mulanje main market on Monday saying government has not allocated budget for such issues.

The minister asked the concerned vendors to start sourcing business capital on their own saying that government will only negotiate to the money lending institutions to help them with loans.

“As government, we are very concerned with the vendors who lost their property due to market fire because they (vendors) play a good role in our country’s development,” said Nankhumwa.

“However, government has not allocated budget for compensating the affected vendors. But what we have done as a ministry is to talk to the money lending institutions to start giving you some loans if possible,” he added.

The development has angered many vendors because they were expecting government to bail them out particularly because most of the fire incidents are caused ESCOM’s own faults.

Meanwhile, vendors are yet to issue a comment on the matter.