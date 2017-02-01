Peter Mutharika too young to stop corruption, state theft

The truth hurts and is painful when told but the truth of the matter Malawi is too big for the president. The system of corruption and it’s roots are way bigger than the president. Being young to the system Peter Mutharika is very young to rise over board and stop state plunder and corruption. The system is older for a young servant who is immature to stand up against state looting. The system take advantage of the creche that the president is in and brag him left and right. This is why the president cry about presiding a rotten corrupt system but he cannot do anything because he has not grown enough to face the system and stop it.

Peter Mutharika is too old to govern a youthful democratic culture that is on its teens. At 76 he cannot manage and afford to rule a democratic state where the law is supreme. His failure to bring to order his suspended minister shows that this president is too old and frail to run a vibrant democracy.

No wonder everything he does is opposite to the wishes of the majority of people. Ever since he came into power and prior to coming into power he made lots of promises majoring on cash gate, he assured Malawians and the international community that he will please citizens as well as donors to come back by getting to the core of corruption till all culprits are apprehended and netted.

When he came into power he discovered he is too young to root out and catch corruption. He has failed to get those whole stole cash under Joyce Banda and he has shamefully failed to touch on those who stole under the regime of his brother. Worse still be is failing to net those stealing in his own government. What he know is negotiating on the amount of the money stolen. On his brother’s theft of state funds he reduce the amount from MK92 to MK61 billion. On his involvement while he headed several ministries he reduces the theft from MK577 to MK236 billion. This is what he manages to tackle but not retrieve the stolen money and nail the culprits. He is too young and weak to root out corruption in Malawi. To show that he is too young he plays a crying baby everytime the British and their cousins in Europe label Malawi and his government as the most corrupt nation, that’s where you see him crying in admission that he presides the most corrupt government. To show that he is a toddler that cannot do anything about rooting out corruption he summons his Secretary to cabinet to stop corruption. Why summon the junior when you as a commander in chief cannot fight the vice? This is Peter Mutharika. All these are indications that the man has failed or else he is a culprit himself. For fear of shooting himself on the foot he plays kindergarten politics thinking citizens of Malawi are fools.

At 76 Peter Mutharika is too old to preside a government that has just turned democratic in just 23 years. He is a despot that knows nothing about democracy. He knows nothing about the rule of law and good governance. Being a law proffessor one wonders what type of a professor he is to ignore the court ruling, we are talking of a High Court ruling that suspended a man who is blacklisted as the master key of corruption in Malawi, George Chaponda.

George Chaponda is alleged to be involved in every scandal about corruption in Malawi. Peter Mutharika has failed to show his credibility by relieving the minister and institute an investigation that can clear his name. As a law professor he was supposed to do the right thing by distinguishing his innocence and show citizens that he love the country and being the sworn president he was supposed to stand firm on the constitution he swore to uphold. His assigning the minister to go to Germany on national duty after the court order had relieved him as a minister shows presidential contempt of court and in this democracy we have both Peter Mutharika the delegator and George Chaponda the delegated on contempt who need to be penalized for defying the court order.

In a democratic dispensation such defiance carries heavy penalty mainly because it involves senior people that are supposed to be exemplary as holders of the laws of Malawi and guardians of our supreme document of the country the constitution.

Peter Mutharika is a tribalist he ordered the arrest of a custom man from lower Shire bypassing the legitimate arm of the Judiciary; today after the High Court sticks to its jurisdiction he has advised of seeking an appeal to get the case in the Supreme court in Blantyre so that his appointed panel of judges from the South must judge otherwise in his favour.

My personal opinion find this man not fit to keep carrying the button of power as head of state and government. He is the victim who is crying all over that he presides a corrupt government, he has failed to fulfil the promise he made of rooting out corruption, the CSOs and courts help him in trying to root out corruption, he goes to court to fight the very courts that are helping him in the crusade of rooting out corruption. What is the sense in this man? Is he trying to undress himself in front of the world that he will do anything openly to defend and back his minions in corruption or is he admitting that he is the head of corruption syndicate and that he will not leave his subordinates alone?

This is food for thought to each and every able minded global citizen. Peter Mutharika just shows exactly his unwillingness to curb and root out corruption in Malawi.

Our of this, looking at how much state funds are being corrupted ever since 2014 we cannot follow the constitutional obligation of letting him keep presiding on a government whose constitution he breaches. Since he has already breached the constitution citizens of Malawi will also breach the very constitution by calling for an early election to be held in 2017.

We cannot allow and let billions going into the pockets of defended few greedy individuals while our poor citizens carry their dead on their backs. We cannot be sleeping in black out homes for lack of electricity when billions are pocketed by few greedy corrupt officials. We cannot let our country have no medicines, our tertiary schools closed yet huge amounts of money are being siphoned into the pockets of the people that the president defends and protect.

We are not of Peter Mutharika we are citizens of Malawi and we will do anything and everything to make sure we save our country from corrupt crooks, from mafias, from dictators, from thieves and from clueless leaders.

Malawi is our home, we will not allow anyone to destroy its fabric just because of power. We will fight and deliver our nation into the hands of citizens to choose their servant leaders. This is the duty and responsibility of active citizenship.

Signed this day the 1st of February 2017.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian

SAVE MALAWI FOUNDATION {SAMAFO}. Our Malawi our liberty.