Government has appointed Mr Peterson Ponderani as the new Budget Director.

This is according to information sourced at official Malawi government website.

However the information has not indicated the date of the appointment.

Maravi Post has established that Ponderani replaces Chauncy Simwaka who was promoted as Principal Secretary for Defence a few weeks ago.

Prior to his appointment, Ponderani had served as Deputy Budget Director and currently he was Deputy Director (M&E) at Economic Planning and Development.