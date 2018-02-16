KASUNGU-(MaraviPost) -Quality education service delivery at Chitenje Community Day Secondary school (CDSS) in the central district of Kasungu is expected to be improved following text books donation, the Petroleum Importation Limited (PIL) made on Thursday

This is a response to the introduction of the new Senior Secondary school curriculum Malawi government has just rolled out.

The donated text books worth MK1.5 million including literature books for Chichewa and Engish languages, sciences and humanity subjects books and among others.

Speaking with The Maravi Post after handing over the textbooks, Elwell Kadango, PIL’s General Manager observed that education equips people with skills they need to help themselves out of poverty and into prosperity.

Kadango added that an educated person is an asset to every country since in today’s world, human capital is considered the most important resources.

The General manager therefore called upon the cooperate world to join hands in increasing provision of academic resources to needy schools.

“In today’s world, human capital is considered the most important resources; and quality education plays an important role in the success of any person regardless of gender. Hence our focus to include secondary education support the corporate social investment drive,” said Kadango.

After receiving the donation, Assani Balakiya, Central East Education Division representative lauded PIL for the timely support saying will complement the ministry’s new curriculum implementation.

He therefore assured the company that resources offered will be put to good use towards quality delivery of education.

With enrollment of 150 learners, Chitenje CDSS was established in 2002 currently with two school blocks and two teachers houses out of seven.

Emma Banda, the school’s head-girl express gratitude to the textbooks support saying it was difficult to cope up with the new syllabus without learning and teaching materials.

In its quest for Malawi’s main fuel carrier, PIL to meet its social corporate responsibility to address challenges in the country’s education and health sectors in various communities.