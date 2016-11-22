LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)—Quality of health service delivery particularly in the maternity wing at Bwaira hospital in the capital Lilongwe is expected to improve following medical equipment donation Petroleum Importation Limited (PIL) has made.

The medical equipment worthy MK5million includes resuscitating airbags, digital blood pressure machines, oxygen concentrator, wheel chairs, nebulizer machine, sterilizing drum, fetal scopes, suction and glucometers.

Speaking with The Maravi Post after handing over the medical equipment on Friday, Elwell Kadango, PIL’s General Manager said was touched with the pathetic situation at the maternity wing which lacked basic medical equipment for smooth delivery of babies.

Kadango noted that there were worst scenarios whereby patients walk back home unattended to or untreated of their ailment due to limited resources available hence the donation.

He said the donation will put a smile on the facility’s health workers for them to accomplish the noble task of saving lives of babies and mothers in time.

“Our company understands that Malawi, just like in most African countries, has inadequate health facilities yet the demand is very high. Health workers are committed to caring for the sick but the limited resources affect their service delivery.

“In response to this situation and as a means of implementing the Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), PIL has committed itself to working with government to improve the quality of health service delivery in the country. As a good and responsible corporate citizen, PIL has therefore donated a consignment of assorted medical items worth MK5 million to Bwaira Hospital that will go a long way in creating a conducive environment for the workers”, said Kadango.

After receiving the donation Lilongwe District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Alinafe Mbewe lauded PIL for the timely donations which will facilitate quality delivery of services by the workers.

Mbewe, while disclosing that over 65 babies are born at the facility daily, said the medical equipment will also motivate and ease burden on the health workers at the hospital.

She therefore assured PIL and public that the donated items will be used for the intended purposes and asked fellow workers to take good care of the medical equipment.