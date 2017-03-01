LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The country’s main fuel carrier, Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), has assured the general public of availability of fuel amid concerns over the loss of 240,000 litres of diesel foolowing the derailment of a Central East Africa Rail (CEAR) train at Makata industrial Area in Blantyre on Monday.

The train– consisting of two locomotives and six wagons–was coming from CEAR Blantyre station going towards Limbe and got disconnected while crossing Midima Dam Bridge.

Elwell Kadango, PIL’s General Manager told Capital Radio on Wednesday that the amount of diesel lost in the accident will not affect the country adding that there is still enough fuel to cover the next three months.

Kadango hinted that the fuel lost only represent three percent of the importation as only six tankers out of 18 were affected.

“There shouldn’t be panic over the loss of 240,000 litres of disease as it represents 3% only. We have enough stock in the country. PIL will come up with the general assessment of the actual damage for the next four days as our team is on the ground.,” Kadango said.

“PIL contributes 90% of fuel importation in the country therefore we will continue exploring other sustainable avenues of bringing in fuel without disturbances. We will continue doing this until the country’s strategic fuel reserves are full and be assured there will be enough stocks of the commodity,” assured Kadango.

Petroleum Importers Limited is a private company tasked with fuel importation in Malawi which has been importing the bulk of fuel for the country since 1999.

PIL is thus wholly owned by oil marketing companies Puma Malawi, Total Malawi, Petroda Malawi and Engen Malawi Ltds.

Meanwhile, the much awaited three strategic fuel reserves which the Malawi government completely constructed in a bid to improve fuel security in the country are ready for commissioning this year starting with Lilongwe deport while the remaining two (Blantyre and Mzuzu) will follow.

The strategic fuel reserves has the total combined capacity of 60 million litres with Blantyre capable of storing 25 million litters, Lilongwe will keep 25 million litres while Mzuzu has a capacitybof 10 million litres.