LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In its continued quest of corporate social responsibility drive in the education sector, this time on tertiary, the country’s main fuel carrier, Petroleum Importation Limited (PIL) has again pumped in MK100 million (US$290,000) for the construction of the multipurpose hall at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar).

The cash donation is expected to improve the overall Luanars operation upon completion of the dreamed and ambitious multipurpose hall.

Established in 1966 with an enrollment of 8,000, Luanars hall with the capacity of 1,000 people will be used for teaching and learning among others whose construction works period is slated for six months.

Speaking to the gathering after presenting the dummy cheque on Tuesday, at Luanars Bunda Campus in the capital Lilongwe, Zubeir Bhana, board chair for PIL said his company takes Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) goal four on quality education seriously with total commitment to partner with Malawi government in uplifting education standards.

Bhana noted that education is the most powerful and proven vehicle for sustainable development saying equal access to affordable tertiary education eliminates gender and wealth disparities.

He therefore pointed out that private sector concerted efforts is key towards achieving inclusive and quality education for all in the country.

“Luanars ambitious dream of construction a multi-purpose hall to facilitate the university’s operation will be realized soon.

“PIL recognizes that the private sector has an important role to play in contributing to the achievement of the SDGs in Malawi. Our company is keen to ensuring that it contributes meaningfully to providing access to quality higher education.

“Therefore, we are calling on other corporate sector to take advantage of the Public Private Partnership to help the nation achieving goal number 4 of the SDGs”, appealed Bhana.

On his part after receiving the donation, Professor James Seyani, Luanars Council Chairman named the facility after the company, “PIL Multipurpose Hall” in recognizing its gesture towards uplifting of quality education at the university.

Professor Seyani said the facility will transform his institution’s image to achieve the aspiration of the one of the world class university.

“This hall will provide space suitable for a wide rage of activities such as various exhibitions, poster sessions and receptions parties apart from the much needed teaching and learning space.

“We therefore accept this timely and greatest donation of MK100 million with a deep sense of gratitude. It’s a clear demonstration that public learning institution and private sector can work together in improving quality education for this country”, said Professor Seyani franked by Luanars Vice Chancellor, Professor George Kanyama Phiri.

Speaking on the same when presiding over the event, Minister of Education, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano, who surprised the gathering by not using a written speech for the entire stand up as per tradition but with vigor, challenged Malawians on always blaming government for the country’s dwindling standards of education.

Minister Fabiano hinted that government alone can not address the challenges education sector was facing but rather concerted efforts particularly from the private institutions.

So far the company has already made other consignments to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) and Kamboni Health Centre in Kasungu, and schools including Linga, Gumba, Njuli, Kadzakalowa and Parachute CDSS in Nkhotakota, Mchinji, Chiladzulu, Ntcheu and Salima respectively.

Petroleum Importers Limited is private company tasked with fuel importation in Malawi which has been importing bulk of fuel for the country since 1999.

Therefore, PIL is a wholly owned by following oil Marketing Companies Puma Malawi, Total Malawi, Petroda Malawi and Engen Malawi Ltds.