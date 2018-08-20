RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)-Quality health services delivery at the northern district of Rumphi hospital is expected to improve following medical equipment donation, Petroleum Importation Limited (PIL) has made.

The donated medical equipment which are worthy MK5million including Patient Monitor and Trolley, Centrifuge, Plaster of Paris (Electric) and among others.

Speaking with The Maravi Post after handing over the medical equipment , Enwell Kadango, PIL’s General Manager said the company was touched with the pathetic situation at the hospital which lacked basic medical equipment for smooth operation.

Kadango said there was need for private sector concerted effort to support government’s vision of addressing issues of quality delivery in the country.

He added that it was his company’s conviction that investment in the health sector is the best investment that a country can make for its citizens.

“Our priority as PIL is to ensure that the country has enough fuel at all times and by bringing it safely and efficiently. But besides this mandate, our passion is also to serve hospitals for the nation to have healthy people.

“As a company, we are inspired by Florence Nightingale, the first known nurse to assist soldiers in all their medical needs, hence we learn of a helping hand that PIL is emulating,” says Kadango.

He adds; “It is our hope that many people will benefit from this donation and as PIL we can only trust that the staff of Rumphi will make good use of these items as the Hospital gets equipped for safe delivery of their day to day duties. PIL thought it is worthwhile to put a smile on this hard working team.

“Therefore any help in this regard is deemed to be a good gesture, in our view. It is for this reason that under our program called “Heal our Nation/ Keep our health sector running “ “as we keep the country running on wheels” that we have partnered with the Ministry of Health to see Health institutions benefiting from our CSR initiatives”.

In his remarks after receiving the equipment, the District Health Officer Rumphi, Dr. Stephen Macheso lauded PIL for the timely donation saying improve the facility’s health service delivery