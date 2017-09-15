LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) -Quality health service delivery, particularly in the newly established High Dependent Unit (HDU) at Mzimba District Hospital, is expected to be improved following the medical equipment donation, the Petroleum Importation Limited (PIL) made this week.

The donated medical equipment worth MK5 million, includes resuscitating airbags, digital blood pressure machines, oxygen concentrator, wheel chairs, nebulizer machines, sterilizing drum, feotal scopes, suction and glucometers.

Speaking with The Maravi Post after handing over the medical equipment on Friday, Elwell Kadango, PIL’s General Manager, said he was pleased to continue partnering with the Malawi Government to improve health delivery services.

Kadango said PIL management was touched with the insufficient supply of health equipment at the newly established Mzimba Hospital HDU. This compelled the company to make the donation.

He however said that another reason for the donation was in view of the fact that Mzimba is one of Malawi’s largest districts in size, and the demand for quality health services is high.

Kadango said the donation will put a smile on the facility’s health workers because it will enable them to accomplish the noble task of saving lives especially during severe causalities.

“Our company understands that Malawi, just like in most African countries, it is a common sight to fight inadequate health facilities, yet the demand is very high. On the other the hand, health workers are committed to caring for the sick, but there are limited resources due to budgetary constraints.

“PIL believes deeper cooperation between the private sector and Government, would result in healthcare conditions in Malawi to improve.

After receiving the donation Mzimba District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Lumbani Munthali commended PIL for the timely donations, which will facilitate quality delivery of babies.

Dr. Munthali, disclosed that the HDU did not have adequate medical equipment; in some cases patients were forced to seat on the floor. He said the donation will also motivate and ease the burden on personnel work.

He assured PIL and the community that the donated items will be appropriately used for the intended purposes. He called on his fellow health workers to take good care of the medical equipment.

In its quest for Malawi’s main fuel carrier, PIL to meet its social corporate responsibility, it set aside MK50 million to address challenges in the country’s education and health sectors in various communities