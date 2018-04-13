LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In its quest for Malawi’s main fuel carrier, Petroleum Importation Limited (PIL) to meet its social corporate responsibility to address challenges in the country’s education on Thursday donated textbook to Chileka Community Day Secondary in the rural district of Lilongwe.

The donated text books worth MK1.5 million including literature books for Chichewa and English languages, sciences and humanity subjects books and among others.

This is a response to the introduction of the new Senior Secondary school curriculum Malawi government has just rolled out.

Elwell Kadango, PIL’s General Manager told The Maravi Post after handing over the textbooks that the company understands that in Malawi most public schools have inadequate learning facilities hence the need for the support.

Kadango observed that the change in curriculum has exacerbated the lack of learning materials in most public schools.

He added that an educated person is an asset to every country since in today’s world, human capital is considered the most important resources.

The General manager therefore called upon the cooperate world to join hands in increasing provision of academic resources to needy schools.

“PIL coming here today reinforces the country’s strong commitment to expanding learning opportunities for all.

“The company would like to reiterate its commitment towards supporting government efforts in improving the quality of education in the country because the nation cant progress in any way without education hence the need for each pupil to have good learning materials,” said Kadango.

After receiving the donation, a Mr. Mchuku, Central West Education Division representative lauded PIL for the timely support saying will complement the ministry’s new curriculum implementation.

Mchuku therefore assured the company that resources offered will be put to good use towards quality delivery of education.

In today’s world, human capital is considered the most important resources; and quality education plays an important role in the success of any person regardless of gender, therefore the donation is timely,” said Mchuku.

With enrollment of 600 learners, Chileka CDSS was established in 1981 which has sent eight students to public universities in the 2017/2018 academic year.

Mwayiwawo Mhango, the school’s head-girl applauded PIL for the textbooks support saying it was difficult to cope up with the new syllabus without learning and teaching materials.

Mhango who wants to become a midwifery personnel in the public health challenged the authorities with request to provide quality learning and teaching materials to achieve their dreams.

PIL has been to many schools in 2017 as well as hospitals in the health sector. In this year, 2018, the company has already donated to Chisu CDSS in Nkhatabay, Chilenje CDSS in Kasungu and Nsanje hospital.