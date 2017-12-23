By Rabson Woodwell

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Play Football Malawi Academy (PFM) on Friday 22 December, donated football equipment to Subaru FC U17 and 20 at area 36 in Lilongwe.

According to the Technical Director of the Academy Dave Mpima, the academy is doing out reach programme and they have planned to visit a couple of youth sides in the central region and try to help them with some equipment for training.

Mpima said they know football has a great career if taken seriously and as their aim to improve the lives of young people in the country they also want to reach children who really have some potential and talent to play football.

” Play football Malawi Academy is doing outreach programs in the Central Region, our aim is to reach out more Children who are not able to find good materials and football equipment who have the talent but they cannot manage to join Play Football Malawi Academy because of distance this is why we have organized this out reach program so that we can reach them at their areas and give them the equipment.

“The Value of the equipment we have donated today(Friday) to Subalu FC u/17 and 20 is almost MWK700, 000.” Mpima explained.

He also said that this is not just symbolic giving but it has a great psychological impact to the boys because they have been motivated a lot by receiving these original uniforms.

An official for Subaru FC Owen Chinawa appreciated a lot for the help as it is going to saw the gap that was there for long time.

“This is like a rescue to us because we have had a challenge with equipment for training for both our U17 and 20 but now with these balls, uniforms and many other items we will be going to the ground with all the confidence and this has really motivated our boys.” Chinawa happily said.

The goal and vision of Play Football Malawi Academy is looking forward to see these developed sides grow and play in the Malawi top leagues or National teams and professional football abroad.

This is not the first time that PFM Academy is doing this charity work, last time they were in Mchinji and Salima donating same equipment and they have already donated Football’s uniforms and the value of those items they have already donated to those districts is about MK2.5 Million.

Play Football Malawi Academy has centers in Lilongwe at Likuni and Lingadzi where they have academy’s structures.