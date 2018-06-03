By Rabson Woodwell

Play Football Malawi Academy under the sponsorship of FIFA transnational gas company “Gazprom” will for the first time attend the sixth International children’s social program” known as “Football for Friendship” in Russia.

According to the Play Football Malawi Academy Technical Director Dave Mpima, the key events of the program for this year will take place from 6-16 June, 2018 in Moscow, Russia and Play Football Malawi Academy has been invited to participate in this program.

Mpima said that 211 countries will take part in this program. Each country is sending two young children aged 12 born between April 2005 and Sept 2006.

“Our academy is sending a 12 year old young Football Defender by the name of Peter Paulo from Play Football Malawi Academy and a 12 year old young Journalist by the name of Rachael Phiri from Nkhoma Synod Radio.

“The young football player will join his friends from the following countries: Dominica, Congo DR, Colombia, Benin, St Kitts and Novis which will form Ground H.” He explained.

The director has said these children will be accompanied by him representing Play Football Malawi Academy and Benjamin Kumwenda DTO representing Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The director has also appealed to the public for support because these children will need more support when they fly and also during their stay in Russia ranging from clothing for cold weather, money which they might use for purchasing food among other needs.

He has also asked well wishers to support their academy which is currently financially and materially struggling. Those willing could contact the director

According to the programme, they are expected to leave for Russia on 7 June returning on 16 June, 2018 and they will have the chance of watching all the first World Cup games.