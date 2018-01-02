By Rabson Woodwell

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As experts have recommended football academies as one best platform to provide a good base of football and career development Play Football Malawi Academy nodes the head by highlighting some highs they have registered in the just ended year 2017.

According to the Technical Director of the academy Dave Mpima since its installation four years ago, Play Football Malawi Academy (PFM) has improved the life of young people in the central region through football and other humanitarian initiatives (outreach programmes).

Mpima said their senior team was in the year promoted to the first division of the Central Region Chipiku League after playing only a season in the competition.

“Our girls football team finished on number one in the Central Region Women’s Football presidential Cup and number three in the Central Region Women’s Football FAM League.

“The academy has also contributed two players to Malawi under 20 National Team; Trevor Mchenga and Mark Kwalila and also two players to under 17 Malawi National team. The just ended year was also great blessing to us because we also received twenty foot container full of football equipment from Switzerland.” The Technical Director brags.

The academy in the year 2017 has also done 15 outreach programs where they were teaching coaches and distributed football equipment to various district clubs and the upcoming young football players.

As usual, when crossing over to the new year, many organisations do a year plan for the new year, so is PFM Academy who have lined up a lot of activities and some of them are to; (a) partner with two international sport academies so that they can send their players outside Malawi for international exposure, (b) have 15 outreach programs so that they can identify the talent from the remote areas and teach them, and (c) building three football grounds at their land at Likuni-Lilongwe.

“We are also looking for local sponsors who can help us in the year 2018 as we implement our projects. We are also planning to participate in international football academies’ football tournament in South Africa.

“And Play Football Malawi Academy has also helped improve football in Malawi by conducting football trainings for football coaches and young stars in the Central Region and we have also distributed football equipment to them as you know to get football equipment in the country is a very big challenge.” Mpima explained.

Just another highlight of some projects; the academy is also building 23 houses where the academy’s staff will be resident. TD said what they are expecting this year is to fulfill all their outlined programs, work hand in hand with Football Association of Malawi (FAM), and be in partnership with all local academy schools and International academies including football scouts.

Finally, Technical Director Dave Mpima passes best wishes for the new year 2017.