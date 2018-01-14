DOWA-(MaraviPost)-As part of its outreach programme, the Lilongwe based Play Football Malawi Academy Friday 12 January, 2018 donated football equipment worthy close to half a million Malawi kwacha to Rawo Football Academy (RFA) based at Mtengowanthenga in Dowa.

Donated equipment including two sets of football uniform, sets socks, 7 balls, and other materials.

Technical Director of Play Football Malawi Academy (PFM) Dave Mpima said the donation is part of their ongoing outreach programme.

Through the program PFM wantS to help many academies which do not have enough football equipment and any other initiatives meant to help children grow into reliable citizens.

“We are still reaching many football academies and other clubs with equipment who are training kids around central region; the aim is to reach children who would want to join our academy but because of distance they are unable so we want to help them in their places. We have done the same in Salima, area 36 in Lilongwe, Dedza, Ntcheu, and Nkhotakota and the project still goes on.

“We are looking forward to partnering with many academies within and outside Malawi as such, we ask those academies who think need our help to let us know so that we can reach them. We are doing this because we know that football academies are a good base for football development and career, and at the same time we are going to have good Malawi national football teams in future.” Mpima explained.

Mpima said that so far since the launch of their outreach programme in December, 2017, they have donated equipment of worthy close to K10 million and the impact is more appealing than the value of these equipment.

Reacting to the donation, founder and Executive Director of Rawo Football Academy Rabson Woodwell said this is a good gesture shown up by Mr. Mpima and his academy because the help has come at a time the academy needs equipment which are hard to find in Malawi and many times they are so expensive.

“We are really so greatfull for the support and as a new football academy this is our petro for running the RFA’s engine. Right now we need more partnerships with many sport organisations and we are so happy because Play Football Malawi Academy allowed partnering with us the relationship that is going to see us get more technical and administration support.

“It also pleases me to mention that Mr. Mpima personally, has offered to help our three coaches with the free coaching course which will help them upgrade their coaching skills and they will also be drilled on how to train kids.” Woodwell happily elaborates.

According to the data base of RFA made available to this publication, the academy has over 70 student-players of the age range 10 to 18 from about 10 villages around Mtengowanthenga community in Dowa.