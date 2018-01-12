PHALOMBE-(MaraviPost)-A pregnant Woman in Phalombe on Wednesday delivered a baby behind the district hospital toilet after being denied entry to the labour ward by nurses, Maravi Post has learnt.

Berita Muloso, a mother to the woman confirmed of the development to the media.

According to her, the woman was twice denied entry to the labour ward by the nurses despite showing signs of delivery claiming that the room was being cleaned.

Berita Muloso further disclosed that her daughter delivered the baby with the help of well-wishers although the nurses were there.

Phalombe District Health Spokesperson Daniel Chioko also confirmed of the development in separate interview.

“She was indeed blocked but the nurses did not see the delivery signs,” said Chioko.

However, Chioko said that the nurses rushed to the toilet to assist the woman after a commotion.