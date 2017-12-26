PHOLOMWE-(MaraviPost)-In the wake of persistent power cuts, people in Phalombe have accused the police of soliciting money and manhandling those found working during the night.

According to one of the victims, James Makombola, who owns a welding shop, said police who were patrolling Phalombe boma on December 19, 2017, manhandled him after he refused to give them money for working during odd hours.

Makombola said he thought of working during the night because power had just been restored after a 24-hour cut.

“I told them that I had no money but a total of five officers descended on me. And in the process I realized that my K20, 000. 00 was taken by them,” claimed Makombola.

He added that the five officers dragged him towards the direction of Phalombe Police Station but they abandoned him after his landlord heard screams and came out of the house to see what was happening.

In his response, spokesman for Phalombe Police Station, Innocent Moses confirmed the development, saying the officers acted unprofessionally by manhandling the victim and soliciting money.

Moses said police have since launched investigations to establish what actually happened.