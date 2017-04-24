In its continued efforts towards assisting government in the provision of quality education in the country, the major fuel importers in Malawi,Petroleum Importers Limited ( PIL) has donated books worth K1.5 million to Chisugulu Community Day Secondary School in Phalombe.

Chisugulu CDSS become the second school to benefit from this year’s PIL Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS)in which the company has set aside K50 Million to support education and health sector.

Speaking during the handover of the desks PIL General Manager EnwellKadango saidhis company saw it befitting to assist Chisugulu CDSS in Phalombe district with a donation of assorted books worth MK1, 500,000.00.

“We have collaborated with Ministry of Education such that we have seen a few CDSS benefiting the donations that we are making today. We do recognize this noble task, which requires a lot of dedication on the part of teachers in various schools,” said Kadango.

Kadango said PIL believes that education is a key to development and that it is only an educated youths that can help in the socio-economic development of the country.

“That is why as PIL, we thought it is worthwhile to put a smile on these hardworking students and teachers.PIL’s appeal is that while Government is doing all it can to stock schools with learning materials, private sectors must help in this cause because we operate in the country and together we can change the status of our public schools in the country,” said Kadango.

Receiving the donation, Shire Highlands Education Division Senior Inspector of Schools Sam-HobbieTembo thanked PIL for the donation and urged the students and the community to take care of the desks.

Chisugulu CDSS Head Teacher Eva Kanjo- Milazie described the donation as timely.

“This donation is timely to our school as shortage of books has been one of major challenges for the past years. These books are very important to both students and teachers,” said Milazie.

PIL this year also donated 50 desks worth K1.5 million to Rivirivi CDSS in Balaka.